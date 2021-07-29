New Delhi: The Union Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that the issue of travel restrictions has been taken up at the Ministerial level with several countries. Giving further details in Rajya Sabha, Union Minister V Muraleedharan said that after talks began, the travel restrictions are being eased for Indian students to travel to many countries, including USA, Canada, UK, Ireland, Germany, Netherlands,Belgium, Luxembourg, Georgia.Also Read - UK Exempts Vaccinated US, EU Travellers From Compulsory Quarantine; India Still on Red List

He also added that the MEA has been making efforts for easing travel restrictions wherever in place, for Indian students enrolled in foreign universities to make their travel to their respective countries possible. Also Read - Complete Lockdown in Kerala on THESE Dates Due to Rising Covid Cases. Check Details

“More countries are expected to open up when Covid situation improves,” V Muraleedharan said in Rajya Sabha. Also Read - Kerala Imposes Triple Lockdown in 31 Municipalities in Kozhikode District For Next 1 Week | Details Here

Last week, the Central government had urged the foreign governments to ease the travel restrictions in view of an improvement in the coronavirus situation in the country.

Issue of travel restrictions has been taken up at Ministerial level with several countries. Consequently, travel restrictions are being eased for Indian students to travel to many countries, incl USA, Canada, UK, Ireland, Germany, Netherlands,Belgium, Luxembourg, Georgia: MoS MEA — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2021

Indian students studying in institutions in China, Italy and several other countries have been stuck in India in view of the travel restrictions.

The Union Minister had earlier stated that there have been some positive steps in this direction, and the government would hope that more countries take steps to normalise the movement of people from India.

He had earlier also stated that the Central government has developed and designed a ‘Global Indian Students Portal (GISP)’ for those wanting to go abroad for studies.

He said the portal will have information regarding courses, foreign universities, nodal officers, accreditation requirements that will guide the prospective students to make informed decisions.