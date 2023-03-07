Home

Women’s Day Gift Scam: Beware Of Free Offers, Fake Quizzes As Phishing Links Flood Online

Ahead of International Women's Day, phishing links mimicking popular shopping portals, which offer "suprise gifts", have flooded the social media.

International Women's Day 2023: Spoofed links of popular shopping portals that offer gifts for "first 5,000 women who participate in a quiz" have gone viral on social media. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Ahead of International Women’s Day, phishing links mimicking popular shopping portals have flooded the social media. The phishing links include Women’s Day quizzes, free offers on many products and “suprise gifts”. These spoofed links of popular shopping portals offer gifts for “first 5,000 women who participate in a quiz”.

“On many of these links, the scammers have claimed that the offer is valid for 500 seconds. Some even have a comments section on the spoofed page with fake users posting messages of how they have benefitted after signing up for online games offering free gifts on Women’s Day,” a senior official of CID cybercrime wing of Gujarat Police was quoted as saying in a report by Times of India.

Several fake messages claim 5G mobile offers on the condition if the user share a link with WhatsApp contacts. The Gujarat Police have urged people to avoid clicking on the links.

“Messages about free gifts that have gone viral have been circulated by cyber fraudsters. Avoid clicking on such links or you will become victim of cyber fraud,” the Gujarat Police said in its advisory.

