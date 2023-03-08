Home

Women Commuters Wear Black Ribbons At Dombivli Railway Station In Thane. Here’s Why

Women Commuters Wear Black Ribbons At Dombivli Railway Station In Thane. Here's Why

Several women at Dombivli railway station on Mumbai suburban railway network wore black ribbons on Wednesday.

(File Photo)

International Women’s Day 2023: Several women at Dombivli railway station on Mumbai suburban railway network wore black ribbons on Wednesday in protest against the alleged “apathy” of railway officials towards their commuting woes and other issues.

They claimed their long-pending demands including better facilities for women commuting between Karjat and Kasara and CSMT in south Mumbai are being neglected by authorities despite the submission of several reminders and holding of meetings.

Lata Argade, president of Upanagariy Railway Pravasi Mahasangh, told reporters at Dombivli railway station in Thane district that their demands include shuttle services between Thane and other far away stations like Karjat and Kasara. She said the number of coaches reserved for women on suburban rakes remained the same as it used to be 20 years ago even though the number of commuters has gone up manifold.

Among other issues raised by Mahasangh are the nuisance caused by beggars, drug addicts, and anti-social elements, and the overall safety of women on local trains, the lifeline of Mumbai.

Nearly 40 lakh commuters travel daily in the local trains operated by the Central Railway in Mumbai suburban network, excluding the services operated by the Western Railway. The CR operates suburban services on its various routes, including the Main Line (CSMT to Kasara/Khopoli), Harbour Line (CSMT to Goregoan/Panvel), Trans-Harbour Line (Vashi-Thane/Panvel) and Bamandongri-Belapur/Seawoods line.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.