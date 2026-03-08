Home

International Women’s Day 2026: Date, theme, history and why this global celebration still matters

International Women’s Day 2026 will be celebrated on March 8. Know its theme, history and significance, and why the global movement continues to inspire equality, empowerment and recognition of women’s achievements worldwide.

International Women’s Day, often abbreviated as IWD or IW-DAY, is celebrated every year on March 8th. It’s a global day commemorating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also serves as a call to action for accelerating gender parity between men and women.

History of International Women’s Day

Some women in North America and Europe first organised rallies for better wages and rights to vote back in the early 1900s. March 8, 1917, is especially important because of Russia’s women-led strike.

They demanded “Bread and Peace” while their male family members fought in World War I. Their protests sparked a revolution that ended the Russian Empire leading Vladimir Lenin to proclaim March 8 as International Women’s Day.

In 1977, the United Nations officially designated March 8th as International Women’s Day globally.

Why We Celebrate International Women’s Day 2026

Women continue to face many inequalities worldwide. Whether it’s the gender pay gap, lack of opportunities, lack of respect or representation, gender-based violence, etc.-we still have a lot of work to do.

Celebrating International Women’s Day helps us recognize how far women have come over the years. It also helps inspire future generations to create a world with equal opportunities for all.

Theme Of International Women’s Day 2026

The official UN International Women’s Day theme is “Rights, Justice, Action for All Women and Girls.” However, the main theme that you’ll likely see is “Give To Gain.”

Meaning, when we give women the opportunities, platforms, and resources they deserve-we all gain as a society.

Observing IWD 2026

You can observe International Women’s Day by showing up for women and girls wherever you are. Here are some ideas:

Host a women-led workshop.

Celebrate women artists by organising an exhibition.

Donate to your favourite women-led charity or cause.

If you want to spend Women’s Day 2026 connecting with women entrepreneurs, consider joining Women for Africa on March 8th. Register for free to access our online community and resources that empowers women entrepreneurs.

