International Women’s Day 2026: 25 Inspiring quotes from famous leaders and personalities

International Women’s Day is observed on 8 March. The 2026 theme is “Rights. Justice. Action For ALL Women and Girls.”

International Women’s Day 2026: International Women’s Day 2026 will be observed globally on Sunday(March 8) to recognise women’s accomplishments and raise awareness of gender equality. The 2026 theme is “Rights. Justice. Action For ALL Women and Girls.” A global “Give to Gain” campaign calls attention to the importance of collaboration and generosity for achieving gender equality.

International Women’s Day 2026 honours the contributions of women in social, economic, cultural, and political spheres, while also highlighting the obstacles that many women continue to encounter. This year’s theme for International Women’s Day 2026 is ‘Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL Women and Girls.’ This theme emphasises the importance of ensuring that women’s legal rights and protections are not only enshrined in law but are also actively enforced in daily life.

India’s development approach has evolved from development for women to women-led development, recognising women as drivers of economic and social progress. The Constitution guarantees equality and universal adult franchise, ensuring women equal rights and participation in India’s democratic process. On the eve of International Women’s Day 2026, India. com has shared a list of the top quotes said by the famous leaders and personalities. Have a look!

“Do not live someone else’s life and someone else’s idea of what womanhood is. Womanhood is you.” Viola Davis Actress & Film Producer “If everything was perfect, you would never learn, and you would never grow.” Beyoncé Singer, Songwriter & Businesswoman “I am not free while any woman is unfree, even when her shackles are very different from my own.” Audre Lorde Writer, Professor, Philosopher, Poet & Civil Rights Activist “What’s the greatest lesson a woman should learn? That since day one, she’s already had everything she needs within herself. It’s the world that convinced her she did not.” Rupi Kaur Poet, Illustrator, Photographer & Author “Believe in yourself and be proud of who you are. Don’t let anyone tell you differently. There is beauty in everyone and no one should stop you from growing into a confident and strong young person.” June Sarpong Television Presenter & Executive “I can promise you that women working together – linked, informed, and educated – can bring peace and prosperity to this forsaken planet.” Isabel Allende Author “Take the wisdoms of the women in this world and keep them at your side, always.” Beanie Feldstein Actress “I am thankful for my struggle because, without it, I wouldn’t have stumbled across my strength.” Alex Elle Author, Wellness Educator & Podcast Host “Life is tough, my darling, but so are you.” Stephanie Bennett-Henry Poet “I will always be the girl who believed she could make it to the moon, in a world that still debates whether girls should have an education and whether women should have reproductive rights.” Alaa Murabit Physician “Feminism isn’t about making women strong. Women are already strong. It’s about changing the way the world perceives that strength.” G.D. Anderson Writer & Founder of The Cova Project “Do not ever sell yourself short.” Jameela Jamil Actress & Activist “Don’t think about making women fit the world; think about making the world fit women.” – Gloria Steinem, Journalist and Feminist “The success of every woman should be the inspiration to another. We should raise each other up. Make sure you’re very courageous: be strong, be extremely kind, and above all be humble.” – Serena Williams, Tennis legend and entrepreneur “Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood.” – Marie Curie “Well-behaved women rarely make history.” – Eleanor Roosevelt, Activist and former First Lady of the United States “Sit idle no more, go get education.” – Savitribai Phule, Indian educator “If you want something said, ask a man. If you want something done, ask a woman.” – Margaret Thatcher, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom “I am not free while any woman is unfree, even when her shackles are very different from my own.” – Audre Lorde, American writer “Extremists have shown what frightens them most. A girl with a book.” – Malala Yousafzai “No country can ever truly flourish if it stifles the potential of its women and deprives itself of the contributions of half of its citizens.” – Michelle Obama “Another world is not only possible, she is on her way.” – Arundhati Roy, Indian author “Feminism is about giving women choice. Feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women. It’s about freedom, it’s about liberation, it’s about equality.” – Emma Watson, actress “Girls are capable of doing everything men are capable of doing.” – Katherine Johnson, NASA Mathematician “I’ve never been interested in being invisible and erased.” Laverne Cox Actress & Activist

