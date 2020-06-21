New Delhi: ‘Yoga helps boosting the confidence to deal with adverse situations’, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, referring to the recent India-China ‘violent face-off’ in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan valley which left 20 Indian soldiers martyred. Addressing the nation on International Yoga Day 2020, PM asserted that it (Yoga) has emerged as a force for unity and deepens the bonds of humanity. It does not discriminate, it goes beyond race, colour, gender, faith and descent. Also Read - 7 Foreigners, Who Attended Tablighi Jamaat, Move Supreme Court Against MHA Order Barring Them From Entering India

He also said that world is realising the need of Yoga more today due to the coronavirus pandemic."If our immunity is strong then it helps in fighting against the disease. There are Yoga practices that boost our immunity and improve metabolism", said the Prime Minister.

Stressing on the need of Yoga in battling COVID-19, PM added,"coronavirus attacks our respiratory system.'Pranayam', a breathing exercise is something that helps us the most in making our respiratory system strong."

He also invoked Lord Krishna from Bhagavad Gita to suggest “Yoga is but efficiency in action”. The Gita contains a series of dialogues between Arjuna and his guide and charioteer Lord Krishna in the middle of Battlefield Kurukshetra where the “dharma yudha” or a battle between right and wrong was to begin.

“Lord Krishna said in the Bhagavad Gita that Yoga is but efficiency in action. This mantra always teaches us that Yoga provides us strength to become more successful in life”, the Prime Minister stated.