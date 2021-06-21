International Yoga Day 2021: On the occasion of the seventh International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation stressing the importance of yoga amid the pandemic situation. “Today when the entire world is fighting against COVID-19 pandemic, Yoga has become a ray of hope,” the Prime Minister said in a virtual address, encouraging the world to practice yoga. The theme for this year’s International Yoga Day is ‘Yoga For Wellness’ in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Major Milestone: Andhra Pradesh Sets New Record by Vaccinating 13.45 Lakh People in a Day

For two years now, no public event has been organised in India or the world but enthusiasm for Yoga has not gone down," PM Modi said. "The 'Yoga For Wellness' theme for this International Yoga Day has encouraged people even more to perform yoga. I pray that every country, region, and people stay healthy," he added.

"If there are threats to humanity, Yoga often gives us a way of holistic health. Yoga also gives us a happier way of life. I am sure, Yoga will continue playing its preventive, as well as promotive role in the healthcare of masses," the prime minister asserted.

PM Modi said that even the medical community emphasizes on the healing process through yoga besides medical treatment. “Doctors have used Yoga as armour to treat patients. There are pictures of hospitals, with doctors, nurses teaching Yoga performing breathing exercises like Anulom Vilom Prāṇāyāma. International experts have said that these exercises strengthen the breathing system,” the prime minister said.

PM Modi Unveils M-Yoga App

PM Modi also announced the M-Yoga app, developed in collaboration with WHO, as part of the ‘One World, One Health’ motto. The app will include yoga training videos in various languages for people across the world to participate in the healing exercise of yoga.

“I am hopeful that this app will help promote one world one health. When India proposed International Day of Yoga in the United Nations, it was the spirit behind it to make this yoga science accessible to the whole world,” PM Modi said.

This time, the Yoga Day event will not be as largescale as previous years and the lead event of the day will be a televised programme, the Ayush Ministry informed. Ayush Ministry is the nodal ministry for International Day of Yoga. Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address, the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga will hold a live yoga demonstration from 7 AM to 7.45 AM.