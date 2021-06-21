New Delhi: Celebrating the seventh International Day of Yoga (IDY 2021) today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the m-Yoga app to facilitate the practice of yoga across the world. Developed by the AYUSH Ministry, which is the nodal ministry for International Day of Yoga, in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO), the m-Yoga app includes yoga training videos in various languages for people across the world to participate in the healing exercise of yoga. The app has been launched as part of WHO’s motto ‘One World, One Health’. Also Read - Happy International Yoga Day 2021: Top Wishes, Motivational Quotes, WhatsApp Forwards, Status And Messages

"I am hopeful that this app will help promote one world one health. When India proposed International Day of Yoga in the United Nations, it was the spirit behind it to make this yoga science accessible to the whole world," PM Modi said in his televised address on the International Yoga Day programme this morning.

Modi said that in collaboration with the WHO, India has taken another important step for the world which will get the power of the mYoga application. "M-Yoga App will fuse the knowledge of our past with the technology of today," he said.

The m-Yoga app can be used as a daily yoga companion for persons aged 12-65 years. According to WHO, the app has been developed “review of scientific literature and extensive international expert consultation processes”, designed to encourage more people to practice yoga at the touch of their smartphones.

M-Yoga App: All You Need to Know

The m-Yoga app has been developed by Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Ministry of Ayush, in collaboration with WHO.

The app includes different yoga training modules and practice sessions in audio and video formats.

The app is available in French, English and in Hindi, and more languages will be added in the coming months.

Android users can download the m-Yoga app from Google Play Store, while it is also available on the Apple App Store.

The developers have assured that the app is safe to use and does not collect data from users.

PM Modi said that even the medical community emphasizes the healing process through yoga besides medical treatment. “I am sure yoga will continue playing its preventive as well as positive role in the healthcare of masses,” PM Modi said.