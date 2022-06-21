International Yoga Day LIVE: The 8th edition of the International Day of Yoga (IDY) will be celebrated on Tuesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading a mass event at the at Mysuru Palace in Karnataka. PM Modi will kick off the International Yoga Day celebration at 5:30 AM with his speech, followed by 45-minute long Yoga session during which at least 15 asanas will be performed. He will be joined by 15,000 yoga enthusiasts who will participate in the event.Also Read - International Yoga Day 2022: Strengthen Your Core With This Easy Yoga Asana Recommended by Malaika Arora | Watch

Tomorrow, 21st June will be marked as International Yoga Day. Guided by the theme of ‘Yoga For Humanity’, let us make this Yoga Day a success and further popularise Yoga. https://t.co/UESTuNybNm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 20, 2022

How to Watch International Yoga Day Celebrations LIVE on Youtube

Catch the International Yoga Day 2022 celebrations live on June 21 from 6:20 AM on the official Youtube channel of Ministry of Ayush. The live streaming of the International Yoga Day event can be watched here. Besides, you can also watch the live coverage on the official website of Narendra Modi by clicking here.

How to Watch International Yoga Day Celebrations LIVE on Facebook

Click on this link to watch International Yoga Day celebrations on Facebook. Additionally, the United Nations’ webcast channel is also expected to show events live from around the world.

The theme for this year’s Yoga Day celebrations is ‘Yoga for Humanity’. If reports are to be believed, nearly 25 crore people across the world are expected to participate in various events, performing yoga in unison towards better health. The programme is being held in physical mode after a gap of two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.