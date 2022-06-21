International Yoga Day 2022 LIVE: June 21 is observed as the International Day of Yoga every year since 2015. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a mass yoga event at the Mysuru Palace grounds in Karnataka. PM Modi was joined by 15,000 yoga enthusiasts who will participated in the event.  The programme led with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech, followed by a yoga session that will be conducted between 7 am-7.45 am. To mark the 75 years of India’s independence, the Ministry for Ayush has identified 75 locations for Union Ministers to participate in the Yoga Day celebration. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to International Yoga Day 2022.Also Read - International Yoga Day 2022: Strengthen Your Core With This Easy Yoga Asana Recommended by Malaika Arora | Watch

  • 7:05 AM IST

    Yoga Day 2022 LIVE: “Millions of people with inner peace will create an environment of global peace. That is how Yoga can connect the people and countries, and how Yoga can become a problem solver for all of us,” PM Modi said in Mysuru.

  • 7:04 AM IST

    Yoga Day 2022 LIVE: “This whole universe starts from our own body and soul. The universe starts from us. And, Yoga makes us conscious of everything within us and builds a sense of awareness,” PM Modi said.

  • 6:58 AM IST

    Yoga Day 2022 LIVE: Yoga brings peace to our nations and world, says PM Modi | “I extend my greetings to all on this 8th InternationalYogaDay. Today, Yoga is being practiced in all parts of the world. Yoga brings peace for us. The peace from Yoga is not only for individuals, it brings peace to our nations and the world,” PM Modi said.

  • 6:57 AM IST

    Yoga Day 2022 LIVE: ‘Yoga Now A Global Phenomenon,’ PM Modi Leads Celebrations In Mysuru | “Yoga now a global phenomenon,” PM Modi said at the mega event in Mysuru on International Yoga Day.

  • 6:48 AM IST

  • 6:47 AM IST

    Yoga Day 2022 LIVE: Himveers of ITBP perform Yoga at 17,000 feet in Ladakh

  • 6:30 AM IST

    Yoga Day 2022 LIVE: Ramdev marks International Yoga Day in Haridwar

  • 6:25 AM IST

    International Yoga Day 2022 LIVE: Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) practice yoga at the eastern tip of the nation, ATS, Lohitpur in Arunachal Pradesh on International Yoga Day.

  • 6:23 AM IST

    Yoga Day 2022 LIVE: PM Modi to hold mega event in Mysuru | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a mass yoga event at the Mysuru Palace grounds in Karnataka on International Yoga Day.