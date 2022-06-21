International Yoga Day 2022 LIVE: June 21 is observed as the International Day of Yoga every year since 2015. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a mass yoga event at the Mysuru Palace grounds in Karnataka. PM Modi was joined by 15,000 yoga enthusiasts who will participated in the event. The programme led with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech, followed by a yoga session that will be conducted between 7 am-7.45 am. To mark the 75 years of India’s independence, the Ministry for Ayush has identified 75 locations for Union Ministers to participate in the Yoga Day celebration. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to International Yoga Day 2022.Also Read - International Yoga Day 2022: Strengthen Your Core With This Easy Yoga Asana Recommended by Malaika Arora | Watch

International Yoga Day 2022 LIVE Updates Here