Agra: As India celebrated International Yoga Day, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) made a special announcement to mark the event. For those planning to visit Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and other ASI protected monuments across the country today (June 21), here is some good news for you. You will not have to pay any entry fee to visit the historic sites. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said it will not charge any entry fee at the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and other monuments in view of International Yoga Day 2022. This decision is limited to ASI protected monuments across the country only.Also Read - Yoga Day 2022: Army Dogs Performing Cute Yoga Routine Is Winning Hearts On Internet. See Pics

Superintending Archaeologist of ASI (Agra Circle) Rajkumar Patel told PTI, “On the occasion of International Yoga Day, there will be free entry tickets for tourists at Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri and other ASI-protected monuments in Agra Circle and across India. The entry will be free for the entire day for all tourists, Indians and foreigners.” Also Read - Yoga Day 2022: ITBP Troops Perform Yoga At 17,000 Feet In Snow-Covered Ladakh. See Incredible Pics

#InternationalDayofYoga2022 : @ASIGoI, @MinOfCultureGoI celebrating ‘International Yoga Day’ at various sites across the country. Entry to all monuments under the Archaeological Survey of India to remain free on 21st June 2022. #YogaForHumanity #IDY2022 #YogaDay #YogaMahotsav pic.twitter.com/kT0Sxe7aeB — Archaeological Survey of India (@ASIGoI) June 20, 2022



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and several other ministers performed yoga on Tuesday. Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also performed yoga with a large number of people from all sections of the society at ‘Panch Mahal’ in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur Sikri on the occasion of International Day of Yoga. Also Read - International Yoga Day 2022: This Throwback Yoga Video of BTS Band Members is a Treat For ARMY- Watch

The Indian history, heritage and culture is sprawled across the nation and it is paramount to preserve its glory. With colours of heritage hidden in nooks of country, ASI bears the responsibility to protect it. There are about more than 3500 monuments which fall under its protection purview with Uttar Pradesh leading the scoreboard with almost 700 plus sites.

Now that the day begun on calming and wellness note, let’s head out and explore the Indian legacies. Why let go a freebie!

(With inputs from PTI)