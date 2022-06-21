New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday led the country’s International Yoga Day 2022 celebrations at a mega event in Mysuru. PM Modi performed Yoga asanas at the mass event which was joined by 15,000 yoga enthusiasts. Speaking at the programme, PM Modi said Yoga have become a “global phenomenon” now.Also Read - Yoga Day 2022 LIVE: 'Yoga Now A Global Phenomenon, Brings Peace To Universe' Says PM Modi In Mysuru

“This whole universe starts from our own body and soul. The universe starts from us. Yoga brings peace for us. The peace from yoga is not merely for individuals. Yoga brings peace to our society. Yoga brings peace to our nations and the world. And, Yoga brings peace to our universe,” PM Modi said.

#InternationalDayofYoga | PM Modi leads mass Yoga event at the Mysore Palace Ground in Karnataka pic.twitter.com/gyGTu8BPuB — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022

PM Modi said Yoga makes “us conscious of everything within us and builds a sense of awareness”. He said, “Millions of people with inner peace will create an environment of global peace. That is how Yoga can connect the people and countries, and how Yoga can become a problem solver for all of us. This whole universe starts from our own body and soul. The universe starts from us. And, Yoga makes us conscious of everything within us and builds a sense of awareness.”

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Mysuru royal scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and “Rajmata” Pramoda Devi, were among those present at the Mysuru event.

Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga is celebrated worldwide on 21st June every year. The theme for this year’s Yoga day is “Yoga for Humanity”. The theme has been selected after much deliberation/consultation and it appropriately portrays, how during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, yoga served the humanity in alleviating the sufferings and in the emerging post-COVID geo-political scenario too, it will bring people together through compassion, kindness, foster a sense of unity and build resilience among people world over.

Prime Minister’s Yoga programme at Mysuru is also part of the novel programme ‘Guardian Yoga Ring’ which is a collaborative exercise between 79 countries and United Nations organisations along with Indian Missions abroad to illustrate Yoga’s unifying power that surpasses National boundaries