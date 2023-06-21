Home

News

India

Yoga Event In Surat With Over 1 Lakh Participants Sets Guinness World Record | Watch

Yoga Event In Surat With Over 1 Lakh Participants Sets Guinness World Record | Watch

Over one lakh people took part in the Yoga event in Surat and broke the previous record.

The Yoga Day event in Surat surpassed the previous record, marking a momentous achievement for the state. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A yoga event in Gujarat’s Surat has set a new Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people for the yoga session. Over one lakh people took part in the Yoga event in Surat and broke the previous record.

“The Yoga Day event in Surat has set a new Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people for a yoga session at one place,” Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, who was present at the Yoga event, said.

You may like to read

With a staggering participation of over one lakh people, the Yoga Day event surpassed the previous record, marking a momentous achievement for the state. The celebration witnessed the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who joined the state-level International Day of Yoga commemoration in the scenic Dumas area.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Over 1 lakh people performed Yoga with CM Bhupendra Patel in Surat on #9thInternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/1EuHDqSVsZ — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

Addressing the enthusiastic crowd before the commencement of the yoga session, Chief Minister Patel announced that a whopping 1.25 crore people were participating in the Yoga Day celebration at 72,000 venues across the state.

“In Gujarat, nearly 1.25 crore people have joined the Yoga Day session today from 72,000 locations. In Surat, a world record has been created with the participation of more than one lakh people,” said Patel.

On the occasion, the CM announced that the state government will open 21 ‘Yog Studios’ in near future to popularise yoga.

“The state Yog Board has so far trained 5,000 instructors. In the coming days, the state government is planning to start 21 Yoga Studios in the state,” he said.

While the state-level event to mark the International Yoga Day was held in Surat in the presence of CM Patel, other ministers, MLAs, members of Parliament and officials took part in programmes in different districts.

As the country is celebrating 75 years of independence, the state government has selected 75 “iconic places” in the state to celebrate the Yoga Day. These places include the Sabarmati Riverfront (Ahmedabad), Statue of Unity (Kevadia), White Rann of Kutch and Modhera Sun Temple, said an official release.

(With inputs from Agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.