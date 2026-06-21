International Yoga Day 2026 Explained: What is PM Modi’s ’21 June Longest day of the year’ remark all about and how did Yoga become a global movement?

International Day of Yoga is celebrated globally on June 21 every year, since its adoption by the United Nations in 2014.

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People perform yoga on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga against the backdrop of the Taj Mahal, in Agra, Sunday, June 21, 2026. (PTI Photo)

International Yoga Day 2026: International Day of Yoga is celebrated globally on June 21 every year, since its adoption by the United Nations in 2014. This year’s theme for the event is “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”. The theme reflects the growing global emphasis on healthy and active living across the lifespan. As populations age and non-communicable diseases and lifestyle-related health concerns rise globally, the focus is shifting away from just adding years to your life to focusing on how to add more time of good health with respect to overall quality of life as well as wellness.

Why is International Day of Yoga celebrated?

Over the last decade, the International Day of Yoga has become one of the largest international celebrations of health/wellness, and India has been leading this effort. In addition to participation from countries around the world, other initiatives such as “Fit India Sundays” and “Yoga Day” are evidence of India’s leadership in promoting a healthier and more sustainable way of life for the global community.

Also Read: Happy International Yoga Day 2026: 50 quotes and messages to inspire health and mindfulness among friends and family

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the national celebrations of the 12th International Day of Yoga, performing yoga asanas alongside thousands of people at Kolkata’s Red Road and asserting that yoga has the power to unite the entire world. While speaking at the 12th International Day of Yoga celebrations in Kolkata, Modi stated June 21, the longest day on Earth, is now recognised worldwide as a day of yoga.

Mind, Heart and Soul: What are the benefits of Yoga?

He stated, “June 21, which marks the longest day on Earth, has now become the largest community celebration day because of yoga. Yoga brings people together. I congratulate the people of the world on this occasion.” The PM also congratulated the people of Kolkata for pursuing the ‘Swachhata Se Swagat’ initiative with dedication.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday used two major public engagements in Kolkata to outline a broader vision for India’s future — one rooted in inner balance and collective well-being through yoga, and the other in national self-reliance and maritime strength.

Quoting the Bhagavad Gita, Modi stressed that a balanced lifestyle involving work, nutrition and sleep is key to overcoming suffering.

“That balance is yoga’s basic crucible, just as it is the crucible of our lives,” he said.

Observing that modern lifestyles often disrupt this balance, he added, “Yoga teaches us the art of living our lives in a balanced manner; it teaches us dos and don’ts. When we learn to operate our bodies in the right manner, health becomes a habit.” The PM said yoga helps people discover physical fitness through mental well-being and self-awareness

Also Read: International Yoga Day 2026: PM Modi, President Murmu and top leaders join Yoga Day celebrations across India; Watch Video here

Emphasising the importance of healthy ageing, Modi said efforts must be made to ensure that advancing age does not reduce human potential. The PM also said people should not restrict yoga to only particular occasions, and it must be made part of people’s lives. But what is June 21 famous for? What did PM Modi say about June 21, which marks the longest day on Earth? What is the summer solstice?

What is the Summer Solstice?

The summer solstice, which happens around June 21 each year, is an astronomical event that marks the longest day and shortest night of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. It happens when the Earth’s North Pole is tilted closest to the Sun, resulting in the maximum amount of daylight.

There is an astronomical connection between the Summer Solstice and Yoga, as well as an ancient yogic connection. The Summer Solstice falls on or around June 21 each year, and it has historically been known to be the longest day of the year in the Northern hemisphere, thereby representing light, energy and transformation. In relation to yogic philosophy, the Summer Solstice is considered spiritually significant. According to tradition, it was after the summer solstice that Adiyogi (Lord Shiva), regarded as the first yogi, began imparting yogic knowledge to his disciples, known as the Saptarishis.

The Science and Spirituality Behind June 21

Because of both the symbolic and the spiritual importance of June 21, it is celebrated as International Yoga Day. It stands for the harmony between humanity and all of nature, as well as representing yoga’s contribution to the improvement of your physical, mental and spiritual health.