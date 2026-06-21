From Siachen to Submarines: How do the Indian armed forces celebrate Yoga Day? Check visuals| EXPLAINED

The Indian Armed Forces were enthusiastic participants in the International Yoga Day on June 21 across the country. From the glaciers in Siachen to submarines and warships, soldiers and Indian leaders were seen striking different yoga poses to celebrate the 12th edition of the day.

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Indian Army personnel participated in International Yoga Day celebrations. PTI

June 21 is celebrated as International Yoga Day across the world. Since the United Nations adopted it in 2014, every year a theme is given to the day, with this year’s theme for the event ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing’. While the rest of the world celebrates the day, the armed forces were at the forefront celebrating it across India, from Siachen Glacier and the Rann of Kutch to the northeast hills and naval ships at sea, highlighting their commitment to fitness and mental strength.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh led the celebrations in Shillong, as he, accompanied by IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh and other air warriors, took part in a yoga session hosted by the Eastern Air Command. “Celebrating the International Yoga Day at Eastern Air Command in Shillong. I urge everyone to make Yoga an integral part of their lives,” he said in a post on X and also shared a video of the session.

Attended the Internal Yoga Day celebrations at Eastern Air Command in Shillong. Yoga brings the entire humanity together as it unites the people across the country and continents. I urge everyone to make Yoga an integral part of their routine. pic.twitter.com/8LloW9Td2S — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 21, 2026

Indian Armed Forces celebrate International Yoga Day

The special day was celebrated by all three wings of the Indian Armed Forces on Sunday. At the National War Memorial in Delhi, Chief of Defence Staff NS Raja Subramani led the Yoga Day celebrations organised by the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff.

Meanwhile, in Assam’s Tezpur, Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi joined troops for Yoga Day celebrations. A senior official said his presence with soldiers in the Eastern theatre highlighted the Army’s emphasis on fitness, resilience, and readiness in all conditions. “From the icy heights of Siachen Glacier to the southern tip at Kanyakumari; from the land of the rising sun in the northeast to the vast expanse of the Rann of Kutch, soldiers performed yoga in diverse and challenging terrains, reaffirming their commitment to physical fitness, mental well-being and holistic health,” the Army said in a post on X.

On the occasion of the International Day of Yoga 2026, Indian Army personnel enthusiastically participated in Yoga sessions conducted across the length and breadth of the Nation under the theme “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”. From the icy heights of Siachen, to the southern tip at… pic.twitter.com/HAYINPi9w6 — ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) June 21, 2026

Vice Chief of the Army Staff Dhiraj Seth participated in a yoga session at the Cariappa Parade Ground, which saw over 3,500 participants, including serving personnel, their families, veterans, women, children, NCC cadets, and civilians, officials said. Yoga sessions were also held in desert terrain, coastal areas, islands and field formations, reflecting the unifying spirit of yoga. The events were held at various Army commands, including Northern, Western, Eastern, Southern, Central and South Western.

Indian Navy celebrates Yoga Day in warships

The day holds special significance for the naval force as three indigenous frontline ships, including the stealth frigate ‘Dunagiri’, got commissioned into the Navy in Kolkata on Sunday. Naval platforms and the Indian Coast Guard’s ships at sea and at harbour also took part in the celebrations.

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From the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), its personnel onboard vessels ‘Varad’, ‘Samudra Pratap’, ‘Sarthak’, ‘Arush’, ‘C-445’, ‘C-161’ and ‘C-156’ took part in yoga sessions, a senior official of the ICG said. “In a remarkable display of unity and commitment to wellness, coordinated yoga sessions were conducted across various ICG ships and establishments spanning the nation’s extensive coastline and island territories,” the official said.

The central event was held at the Coast Guard Complex in Noida in association with the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga. The programme was graced by ICG’s Director General, Paramesh Sivamani, who addressed over 1,000 ICG personnel and their family members, the official said.

Yoga Day in high-altitude military deployments

The Indian Air Force too organised a host of events spanning its multiple commands, from the Western Air Command in Delhi to the Southern Air Command in Thiruvananthapuram.

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The IAF will commemorate IDY by “organising yoga sessions across the length and breadth of the country, spanning diverse terrains and regions — from the high-altitude mountains of Leh in the north to beaches of Car Nicobar in the south and from the eastern frontiers of Tawang to the sacred city of Dwarka in the west”, officials had said ahead of the IDY.

The biggest impacts of Yoga

Rooted in India’s timeless wisdom, Yoga nurtures strength, balance and inner harmony, enabling individuals to lead healthier, more active and fulfilling lives at every age, military officials said. Yoga helps in building a healthier, stronger and more resilient future.

Stretching loosens tight joints and muscles, which is especially effective for healthy ageing and mobility, while regular yoga helps lower resting blood pressure, improve circulation, and expand lung capacity through deep and conscious breathing. Meanwhile, yoga helps decrease levels of the stress hormone cortisol, relieving tension and easing burnout.