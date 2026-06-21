Yoga Day 2026: Yoga is necessity for better future for the world, says PM Modi as thousands stretch at Kolkata’s iconic Red Road

Dressed in a white T-shirt and white pants, the PM performed the exercises with members of the public at the venue, with the Indian Army's Eastern Command on one side and the Maidan on the other.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday joined thousands of people in performing yoga at Kolkata’s iconic Red Road to mark the 12th International Day of Yoga. While addressing the crowd, PM Modi highlighted the importance of Yoga and said, “Yoga is not only essential for our personal lifestyle today. Yoga is also a necessity for a better future for the world. We will not limit yoga to just one day, we will not limit yoga to just one program, we will make yoga a part of our lives.”

“When we speak of Yoga for healthy ageing, it means that we can work to ensure that age does not reduce human potential. Yoga can help human life aspire for constant growth. Our target must be to be more flexible at 40 than we were at 20,” he said.

“Our target must be to be more energetic at 50 than we were at 30…Yoga helps us tune our bodies to be flexible. It keeps our energy level high. It also helps us maintain a calm, stress-free life…With regular practice, yoga teaches us to remain lifelong learners of our own bodies and minds. The more we know about ourselves, the better we can manage ourselves. That is why Yoga for Healthy Ageing, this theme must be seen as one for people of all ages, not just for the elderly,” PM Modi further added.

Dressed in a white T-shirt and white pants, the PM performed the exercises with members of the public at the venue, with the Indian Army’s Eastern Command on one side and the Maidan on the other. He was seen walking among participants during the 40-minute session, closely observing the performance of yoga protocols and ensuring they were being followed correctly.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi helps participants correct their posture as they perform Yoga on the occasion of the 12th International Day of Yoga in Kolkata. The theme for this year’s Yoga Day is ‘Yoga For Healthy Ageing’ (Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/TjZectaBrh — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2026

At several points, he also assisted participants in correcting their postures. The exercises formed part of a mass yoga demonstration in which people from all age groups, including senior citizens and students, took part.

Governor RN Ravi, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and several ministers, including Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul and Dipak Barman, also participated in the celebrations. Since its inception in 2015, when the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted India’s proposal to observe June 21 as the International Day of Yoga, Modi has led the celebrations from various locations, including New Delhi, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Mysuru, New York, Srinagar and Visakhapatnam.