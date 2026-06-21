International Yoga Day 2026: PM Modi, President Murmu and top leaders join Yoga Day celebrations across India; Watch Video here

International Yoga Day 2026 is being celebrated across India with enthusiasm as political leaders, dignitaries and citizens participated in yoga sessions to promote health and well-being.

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President Droupadi Murmu performs yoga during a session on the International Day of Yoga, in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, Sunday, June 21, 2026. (PTI Photo)

International Yoga Day 2026: India is celebrating the 12th International Day of Yoga with large-scale celebrations held across the country, bringing together citizens, government institutions, armed forces, schools, and community organisations in mass yoga demonstrations. On the occasion, several political leaders have extended their greetings through social media posts. This time, the theme was ‘Yoga For Healthy Ageing’ which emphasised the importance of Yoga in all ages to remain fit and healthy.

PM Modi led the national celebrations of the 12th International Day of Yoga, performing yoga asanas alongside thousands of people at Kolkata’s Red Road and asserting that yoga has the power to unite the entire world. Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, “An exceptional Yoga Day programme was held at Kolkata’s Red Road this morning, in which people from all walks of life participated, giving an important message on the vitality of Yoga in everyone’s lives. This time, the theme was ‘Yoga For Healthy Ageing’ which emphasised the importance of Yoga in all ages to remain fit and healthy.”

Also Read: Happy International Yoga Day 2026: 50 quotes and messages to inspire health and mindfulness among friends and family

President Murmu leads Yoga Day celebrations in Madhya Pradesh

President Droupadi Murmu led the International Day of Yoga celebrations in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, performing asanas at the state-level event in Jabalpur. Across the state, thousands of people participated in mass yoga sessions organised to mark the occasion. Murmu, accompanied by MP Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, rolled out her mat to join the yoga session at the Garrison Ground in Jabalpur.

VIDEO | Madhya Pradesh: President Droupadi Murmu and Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav take part in International Yoga Day celebration in Jabalpur. #InternationalYogaDay (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/798b1dtm9H — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 21, 2026

Across India, schools, offices, and public institutions organised morning yoga sessions, while wellness experts emphasised the importance of integrating yoga into daily routines for both physical fitness and mental balance.

This year’s celebrations also placed renewed focus on preventive healthcare, mindfulness, and stress management, reflecting the evolving global perception of yoga beyond physical exercise. The day was marked by mass participation events nationwide, reinforcing yoga’s role as a global wellness practice rooted in Indian tradition.

‘Should feel proud that our country has given Yoga to world’: Kejriwal on International Yoga Day

Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal wrote, “Heartfelt wishes on International Yoga Day. We should feel proud that our country has given the world an invaluable gift like yoga. Yoga is a symbol of our country’s great culture and knowledge.”

“People from abroad come to India to learn yoga, but many of us living in India still can’t find time for yoga. In today’s fast-paced and stress-filled life, yoga is essential for keeping ourselves healthy,” reads the post on X.

अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। हमें गर्व होना चाहिए कि हमारे देश ने दुनिया को योग जैसा अमूल्य उपहार दिया है। हमारे देश की महान संस्कृति और ज्ञान का प्रतीक है योग। विदेशों से लोग भारत आकर योग सीखते हैं, लेकिन हम में से बहुत से लोग भारत में रहकर भी योग के लिए समय… — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 21, 2026

How is Delhi celebrating Yoga Day?

The Delhi Police on Sunday organised yoga sessions across the national capital to mark the International Day of Yoga, with the main event held at the Police Headquarters, an officer said, PTI reported. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta joined hundreds of yoga practitioners on the banks of the Blue Lake in Asola-Bhati to celebrate the 12th International Yoga Day.

Also Read: Yoga Day 2026: Yoga is necessity for better future for the world, says PM Modi as thousands stretch at Kolkata’s iconic Red Road

#WATCH | Delhi CM Rekha Gupta joined hundreds of yoga practitioners on the banks of the Blue Lake in Asola-Bhati to celebrate the 12th International Yoga Day. This year’s theme, “Yoga for Healthy Aging,” promotes a healthy, active, and balanced life. MP Rambir Singh Bidhuri,… pic.twitter.com/9U2Byu5I5B — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2026

Yogi Adityanath Urges People to Adopt Regular Yoga for Better Health and Longevity

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday led yoga day events in separate places in the state, urging people to make the practice a part of their everyday life.

Speaking before the yoga session held at the Jhansi Fort complex in Jhansi, Adityanath said sages and seers have said the body of a person, who performs yoga is free from disease, illness and afflictions of old age and if “you wish to avoid these three, you must make regular yoga a part of one’s working style.”

Yoga can keep us fit amid life’s pressures: CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said practising yoga can help people remain fit and healthy while dealing with the pressures, tensions and challenges of daily life. Fadnavis performed various asanas as he participated in an event in Mumbai to mark International Yoga Day.

“There have been pressures, tensions and challenges in our life. If one wants to stay fit in such situations, performing yoga can keep us fit and healthy,” he said.

(With agencies inputs)