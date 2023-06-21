Home

International Yoga Day LIVE: Stage Set For Celebrations At North Lawn Of UN Headquarters In New York

Today marks the 9th edition of the International Day of Yoga celebration which was first celebrated in 2015 after a UN General Assembly designation. This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conduct a session at the UN Headquarters in New York City.

Army personnel deployed in Arunachal Pradesh, perform Yoga. | Photo: ANI Twitter

International Yoga Day LIVE: On June 21, nations across the globe will celebrate the 9th International Yoga Day with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lead the celebrations at the United Nations (UN) headquarters with representatives from over 180 countries. The event will take place from 8am-9am EST i.e. 5:30pm-6:30pm IST. Moreover, 250 million people across the world are expected to participate in the event, with the theme ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ aptly translating to One Earth. One Family. One Future.

President Droupadi Murmu also greeted the nation on International Yoga Day and stated that Yoga is one of the great achievements of the Indian civilisation and one of the country’s great gifts to the world. “Yoga is one of the great achievements of our civilization, and one of India’s great gifts to the world. Yoga establishes a balance between body and mind. Yoga is a holistic approach towards life. Yoga makes all of us more capable to face the growing challenges in our lives. On this day, I urge everyone to embrace yoga in their daily lives and experience its transformative power,” President Murmu tweeted.

Nine years after PM Modi first proposed from the United Nations General Assembly podium to mark International Yoga Day as an annual commemoration, the Indian leader will for the first time be at the UN Headquarters to lead the yoga session in a historic commemoration of the day.

International Yoga Day LIVE Updates

