  • International Yoga Day LIVE: Stage Set For Celebrations At North Lawn Of UN Headquarters In New York
International Yoga Day LIVE: Stage Set For Celebrations At North Lawn Of UN Headquarters In New York

Today marks the 9th edition of the International Day of Yoga celebration which was first celebrated in 2015 after a UN General Assembly designation. This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conduct a session at the UN Headquarters in New York City.

Updated: June 21, 2023 5:22 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Army personnel perform yoga
Army personnel deployed in Arunachal Pradesh, perform Yoga. | Photo: ANI Twitter

International Yoga Day LIVE: On June 21, nations across the globe will celebrate the 9th International Yoga Day with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lead the celebrations at the United Nations (UN) headquarters with representatives from over 180 countries. The event will take place from 8am-9am EST i.e. 5:30pm-6:30pm IST.  Moreover, 250 million people across the world are expected to participate in the event, with the theme ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ aptly translating to One Earth. One Family. One Future.

President Droupadi Murmu also greeted the nation on International Yoga Day and stated that Yoga is one of the great achievements of the Indian civilisation and one of the country’s great gifts to the world. “Yoga is one of the great achievements of our civilization, and one of India’s great gifts to the world. Yoga establishes a balance between body and mind. Yoga is a holistic approach towards life. Yoga makes all of us more capable to face the growing challenges in our lives. On this day, I urge everyone to embrace yoga in their daily lives and experience its transformative power,” President Murmu tweeted.

Nine years after PM Modi first proposed from the United Nations General Assembly podium to mark International Yoga Day as an annual commemoration, the Indian leader will for the first time be at the UN Headquarters to lead the yoga session in a historic commemoration of the day.

  • 4:04 PM IST

    “Yoga is something that unites. Children should be taught, it is a good thing,” says actor Jackie Shroff

  • 2:05 PM IST

    WATCH | Prison inmates and prison staff perform yoga at the Central Jail on the occasion of 9th International Yoga Day in Indore, Madhya Pradesh

  • 11:02 AM IST

    International Yoga Day LIVE: “I urge everyone to understand PM Modi’s initiative (of Yoga) in a positive way, and not to find politics in it,” says BJP MP Manoj Tiwari.

  • 10:41 AM IST

    International Yoga Day LIVE: CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and defence personnel practiced Yoga at Delhi’s Air Force Station

  • 10:28 AM IST

    International Yoga Day LIVE: The canine member of the ITBP’s dog unit, along with ITBP personnel, performs Yoga at Pranu Camp in J&K’s Udhampur.

  • 10:25 AM IST

    International Yoga Day LIVE: “Yoga can be a path towards happiness and peace for those who have hectic and stressful lifestyle,” says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

  • 10:22 AM IST

    International Yoga Day LIVE:
    Army personnel deployed in Arunachal Pradesh mark International Yoga Day by performing different asanas

  • 10:17 AM IST

    International Yoga Day LIVE: Over 1 lakh people perform Yoga with CM Bhupendra Patel in Gujarat’s Surat

  • 10:14 AM IST

    International Yoga Day LIVE: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweets image of Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru performing yoga

  • 10:11 AM IST

    International Yoga Day LIVE: Hundreds of doctors perform Yoga at AIIMS, Delhi

