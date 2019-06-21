







New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders will attend over 40 major Yoga Day events across the country on Friday. While PM Modi will lead the nation in celebrating the Yoga Day by participating in a mega event in Ranchi, Shah and Singh will be in Rohtak and national capital respectively. Officials in Ranchi said that all necessary arrangements have been made at the Prabhat Tara ground in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand, amid tight security.

Newly-elected Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will participate in an event to be held on the premises of the Parliament House complex. BJP working president J P Nadda will perform yoga, along with other party leaders and workers, at a park opposite the party headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Marg.

Other Union ministers who would be attending International Yoga Day events in Delhi were Ravi Shankar Prasad (Hauz Khas), Piyush Goyal (Lodhi Garden), Harsh Vardhan (Kudesia Garden, Civil Lines), Smriti Irani (Dada Dev Ground, Raj Nagar), Thawar Chand Gehlot (Sangam Vihar), Dharmendra Pradhan (Talkatora Garden), Ramesh Pokhriyal (Burari), Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (Ramjas Sports Ground, Patel Nagar) and Arjun Munda (Lado Sarai), among others.

Following the event, the Delhi Police has asked commuters to avoid Rajpath and its connecting roads on Friday morning as nearly 30,000 people are expected to throng the Red Fort on the occasion of International Day of Yoga.

To ensure smooth flow of traffic in and around Red Fort, motorists are advised to avoid Rajpath and its connecting roads as huge public gathering is expected at Rajnath on Friday up to 10 am, they said.

According to the advisory, traffic may be restricted and diverted on certain roads. Therefore, motorists and commuters are advised to avoid certain roads such as Netaji Subash Marg, Nishad Raj Marg, Rafi Marg, Janpath (between MLNP and Windsor), Man Singh Road (Between Q-point and Jaswant Singh Round About), Maulana Azad Road, Rajnath (Between Vijay Chowk and Man Singh crossing), Krishna Manon Marg, Rajender Prasad Marg during Yoga day celebrations from 5 am to 9.30 am.

Meanwhile, all the Indian missions across the world has been asked to celebrate the International Day of Yoga in a grand manner and a video message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been sent to all embassies for screening at the beginning of the yoga protocol, the External Affairs Ministry said Thursday.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told reporters that it is the fifth year of the International Day of Yoga celebrations and there is huge participation from people around the world that has helped take yoga to different parts of the world.

“It is not just taking place in capital cities but other parts too. If you look at Indonesia we are doing it in front of Ramana temple. In Paris we are doing it near Eiffel Tower. We have selected high-profile locations,” the MEA spokesperson said.

He added,”There is a video message by the prime minister that has been sent to all the missions for them to screen at the beginning of yoga protocol. We are getting support of local governments. There is huge participation from local population and it has helped take yoga to different parts of the world.”