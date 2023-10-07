Home

News

Internet Ban Extended In Violence-Torn Manipur Amid Fresh Unrest

Internet Ban Extended In Violence-Torn Manipur Amid Fresh Unrest

Mobile internet services were restored in Manipur in late September after over four months when ethnic clashes erupted in the northeastern state on May 3.

Police and Paramilitary personnel stand guard during a protest by the students against the deaths of two youths and demand peace in violence-hit Manipur, in Imphal on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: The ban on internet services in violence-torn Manipur was on Friday extended till October 11 (Wednesday) amid fresh incident of unrest and protests in parts of ethnic-strife hit northeastern state.

Trending Now

An official issued by the Manipur government on Friday stated that the decision to bar internet services in the state comes amid fears that social media may be weaponized by inimical elements to incite violence in the state.

You may like to read

“There is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation in the state of Manipur,” the order stated.

“There are still reports of violence like confrontation of the public with security forces, trying to mob an elected member, residences, civil protests in front of police stations etc”, it said.

Manipur police chief Rajiv Singh said they have reasons to believe that the hate speech may be spread online by disseminating images and videos on social media platforms in attempts to trigger violence in the state.

Earlier, mobile internet services were restored in Manipur in late September after over four months when ethnic clashes erupted in the northeastern state on May 3.

The Manipur violence

More than 180 people been killed and several hundreds were injured since the ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3, after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

Fresh protests

Late last month, massive protests by student groups erupted in Manipur capital Imphal against the kidnapping and killing of two students. The protests were triggered after visuals of the slain students’ bodies surfaced on social media platforms.

The two youths, a man and a girl, had gone missing on July 6. Photos of their bodies surfaced on September 25.

At least 46 protesters sustained injuries as the protesting students clashed with the police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel. Reports said the protesters had blocked the Indo-Myanmar highway with wooden logs and felled electricity poles and also burned tyres on the roads.

Police and other law enforcement agencies responded by firing live bullets and tear smoke shells to disperse the raging protesters who resorted to stone throwing as the protests turned violent.

A mob tried to attack the ancestral house of the chief minister on the night of September 28, but security forces foiled the attempt.

Another mob also vandalised the deputy commissioner’s office in Imphal West district and torched two four-wheelers in the early hours of the same day.

On September 27, an irate mob set afire a local party office of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Thoubal district of Manipur.

Following the fresh protests, the Manipur government extended the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) for six more months and declared the entire northeastern state as a ‘Disturbed Area’ barring areas falling under the jurisdiction of 19 specific police stations.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES