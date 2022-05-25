Srinagar: The Internet services were on Wednesday suspended in Jammu and Kashmir as fresh protests erupted in the Valley during Yasin Malik’s hearing in NIA Court in Delhi. After hearing the matter, a Delhi court sentenced Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik to life imprisonment in a terror funding case.Also Read - Yasin Malik: Top Facts About The Kashmiri Separatist Who Says ‘Will Accept Hanging’

Yasin Malik has been sentenced to life imprisonment under Sections 121 (waging, or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war, against the Government of India), Section 121-A (conspiracy to commit offences punishable by section 121), Section 121-B of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 12, 13, 15, 17, 18, 20, 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Apart from this, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 10,000 on the convict. Also Read - The Case Against Yasin Malik | A Timeline

Fresh clashes broke out between supporters of Yasin Malik and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Maisuma area of Srinagar on Wednesday. To bring the situation under control, the police fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. Also Read - Yasin Malik in Court Hearing: Atal Bihari Vajpayee Allotted Passport To Me

The National Investigation Agency had, in the meantime, demanded the death penalty for convicted Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, who had earlier pleaded guilty in all the charges including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), in a terror funding case.

“I was arrested within 30 minutes of Burhan Wani’s encounter. Atal Bihari Vajpayee allotted me a passport and India allowed me to make a statement because I was not a criminal,” Yasin Malik said in court.

Earlier, Malik was produced before the Patiala House Court amid tight security. During the course of the hearing before the Special Judge, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) argued for the death sentence to Malik, according to court sources.

On May 19, Special Judge Praveen Singh posted the matter for May 25 to hear the arguments regarding the quantum of punishment for the offences levelled against Malik.

The court also had directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) authorities to assess his financial situation in connection with the terror funding case prior to Wednesday’s hearing.

The accused is facing a maximum punishment of the death penalty, while the minimum sentence can be life imprisonment in the cases in which he is involved.

Notably, in the last hearing, Yasin had withdrawn his lawyer. As he pleaded guilty earlier, nothing was left to be heard during the course of the hearing.

Yasin Malik has been charged with hatching a criminal conspiracy, waging war against the country, other unlawful activities, and disturbing peace in Kashmir.