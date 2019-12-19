New Delhi: Keeping in view the rising violent protests over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, Internet services have been suspended in a number of cities across the country.

Starting from Karnataka to Uttar Pradesh, Internet users will not be able to access it for the day, while in some other parts of the country, it won’t be available to them for the next 48 hours.

As the state witnessed a day-long protest, Karnataka has decided to suspend internet for 48 next hours in Mangaluru city and Dakshina Kannada District.

Karnataka Government: Mobile internet services suspended for 48 hours in Mangaluru city & Dakshina Kannada District. #CitizenshipAmendmentAct — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

In Uttar Pradesh, Internet services have been suspended in a number of places. In Prayagraj, it is banned till 10 AM on Friday. In Lucknow, the state administration has suspended Internet and messaging system for next 45 hours from 3 PM on Thursday.

The development comes as protests earlier in the day against the CAA led to unprecedented violence in the capital city with protesters pelting stones at the police, setting vehicles on fire and ransacking a police outpost. One man was reportedly killed in alleged police firing.

Internet services in Meerut and Bareilly have also been suspended till December 21. In Aligarh also, net services will remain down in the wake of protests. Mobile Internet services have been suspended in Ghaziabad for 24 hours in view of violent protests.

The move to suspend the Internet by the respective state governments has been taken to avoid spreading of hate messages on social media to disturb the communal peace and harmony in the country.

The CAA, which is not seeing acceptance among many Indians, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.