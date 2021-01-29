Chandigarh: The Haryana government has suspended internet services in many places across Haryana as a preventive measure due to the ongoing farmers protests and clashes. Internet services in the following districts will remain suspended till 5pm on Saturday, January 30: Ambala, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal, Panipat, Hisar, Jind, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi dadri, Fatehabad, Rewari and Sirsa. Also Read - Farmers' Protest: Haryana Extends Suspension of Mobile Internet Services in 3 Districts Till Friday

Initially, the internet shutdown was in force in three districts Sonipat, Palwal and Jhajjar — all adjoining Delhi — till January 29, 5 pm. Internet services in these three districts has been suspended since Republic Day, the day Delhi saw violence during the tractor rally by protesting farmers. The ban on internet in Sonipat, Palwal and Jhajjar districts has been extended for 24 hours.

An official spokesperson said the state decided to extend the suspension of Internet services to stop the spread of disinformation and rumours through various social media platforms on mobile phones.