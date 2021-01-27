New Delhi: Nearly a day after internet services were suspended in parts of Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana due to the violent tractor parade amid Republic Day celebrations, mobile users continued to face internet restriction on Wednesday morning. Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone users complained of internet blockage with no ETA on when it will be fully restored. Also Read - Reliance Net Profit Up 12% in Q3 at Rs 13,101 Crore; Jio Profit Up 15% at Rs 3,489 Cr
According to telecom operators, the internet shutdown was supposed to be effective till midnight Tuesday in Delhi’s Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk, Nangloi and their adjoining areas. Similar issues were also faced in parts of Noida. Also Read - Online Gaming Industry in India Expected to Grow at 40 % to USD 2.8 Billion by 2022: Report
More than 50 million subscribers have been hit by the internet shutdown across the national capital and neighbouring areas. Also Read - Reliance Jio Discontinues 4 Recharge Plans, But Other Jio Phone Plans Are Still Available | Check Details
The extended internet suspension has caused trouble to many people who are working from home in view of the coronavirus pandemic.
At the same time, a few others equated the situation with what Jammu and Kashmir has been facing for the past two years.
The Ministry of Home Affairs had said that the decision was taken in exercise of the powers conferred by section 7 of the Indian Telegraph Act 1855.
Wielding sticks and clubs and holding the tricolour and union flags, tens of thousands of farmers atop tractors broke barriers, clashed with police and entered the city from various points to lay siege to the Red Fort and climb the flagpole on Republic Day.
Meanwhile, security forces have been repositioned at Delhi borders and vigil has been intensified to maintain law and order in the national capital.