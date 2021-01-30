New Delhi: Internet has been suspended for two days at Delhi borders near Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur that have been the epicentre of months-long farmers’ protest. Mobile internet around these areas has been suspended since 11 PM yesterday and will continue to be suspended till 11 PM on January 31, the Union Home Ministry stated on Saturday. Also Read - Farmers' Protest: Have to Think About Nation, Government's Proposal on Farm Laws Still Stands, Says PM Modi at All-Party Meet | Key Points

“…it is necessary and expedient to order the temporary suspension of internet services in the areas of Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri, and their adjoining areas in the NCT of Delhi from 11 pm on January 29 to 11 pm on January 31,” the notification read. Also Read - Farmers Protest Updates January 30

Farmers protesting the Centre’s new Agri laws are observing ”Sadbhavna Diwas” today on Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary and holding a day-long fast. Also Read - Amit Shah Defers West Bengal Visit Amid Israel Embassy Blast, Farmers' Protest

Notably, protests at Ghazipur border have intensified since Friday while a clash was reported from the Singhu border site after a counter-protest by a group of “locals” who hurled stones at each other. The Delhi Police said 44 people including a man who attacked SHO (Alipur) Pradeep Paliwal with a sword have been arrested on charges of attempt to murder and obstructing public servant, among others.

Earlier this week, thousands of protesting farmers clashed with the police during the tractor parade on January 26. Many of them, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. They hoisted flags on the domes and placed the flagstaff at the ramparts of the national monument.

Police fired tear gas and resorted to baton charge Friday to break up a clash between farmers and a large group of men claiming to be local residents who hurled stones at each other at the Singhu border, one of the main protest sites against farm laws.