New Delhi: Amid the ongoing farmers' protest, suspension on internet at Delhi borders (Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri ) has been extended till February 2. Making the announcement, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that internet will continue to remain suspended till February 2, 11 PM. More details awaited.

Notably, protests at Ghazipur border have intensified since Friday while a clash was reported from the Singhu border site after a counter-protest by a group of "locals" who hurled stones at each other. The Delhi Police said 44 people including a man who attacked SHO (Alipur) Pradeep Paliwal with a sword have been arrested on charges of attempt to murder and obstructing public servant, among others.

Last week, thousands of protesting farmers clashed with the police during the tractor parade on January 26. Many of them, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. They hoisted flags on the domes and placed the flagstaff at the ramparts of the national monument.