Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): The Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) President Mahant Narendra Giri has urged the Centre to introduce a population control Bill just like the Yogi-led UP government for maintaining religious, social, structure balance in the country. The Akhara Parishad has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah that country should have a law that helps in maintaining the crucial balance between various communities. The ABAP chief added that the bill should quickly be made a law.Also Read - People Like Aamir Khan Responsible For Population Imbalance in India: BJP MP Sudhir Gupta

The Bill should be such that it should be binding on every state and there should not be an option for any state government, said the ABAP President Mahant. Giri further reiterated that the government should take strict actions against the Muslim clerics who issued statements in support of the Taliban. “The city of Kandahar in Afghanistan was once ruled by a Hindu king, as is mentioned in our epic Mahabharat. However, today people of the Hindu and Sikh communities are leaving Afghanistan in fear which is a blatant example of what can happen in India if the population balance amongst the two main communities is not maintained,” he explained. Also Read - Muslim Actors, Makers Should Write in Affidavits They Won't Insult Hindu Gods: ABAP on Tandav Row

The ABAP chief also appealed to the Muslim religious leaders to take action against people of their community who are supporting the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan. “Those who support a terrorist organisation like the Taliban should be treated as traitors and arrested. How can one speak in favour of an organisation which gets open support of our enemy nation Pakistan?” Giri asked. Also Read - BJP won't come to power again if Ram temple not constructed: ABAP chief Giri

(With Inputs From IANS)