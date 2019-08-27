New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has asked the BJP to ‘introspect’ after its Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Monday said that the opposition was using ‘marak shakti‘ to harm BJP leaders.

The BJP leader made the remark while addressing condolence meet at BJP’s Madhya Pradesh office in Bhopal, for former Union Minister Arun Jaitley and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Babulal Gaur, both of whom died last week.

Responding to her remark Monday night, the Congress leader said that the saffron party should introspect for giving chance to ‘such a person’ to contest polls. This, he said, is because upholding the standards of Indian politics has become a crucial and daunting task.

He added that politics should have a certain level of standard and if someone tries to downgrade it, he or she should be strongly condemned.

Besides Jaitley and Gaur, several senior leaders like former Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj and Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, too, passed away earlier this year. While Swaraj breathed her last on August 6, Parrikar died in March after a prolonged battle with cancer.

The party also lost former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Union Minister Ananth Kumar, last year.

Pragya Singh Thakur, who is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, defeated Congress leader and former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh from the Bhopal constituency in the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year, winning by a margin of 364,822 votes.

She has already made several controversial remarks this year, including on the late Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare and Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, whom she called a ‘patriot’.