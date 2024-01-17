Invisible To Drivers Amid Fog, Multiple Cars Run Over Man On Expressway, Police Use Shovel To Scrape Body From Road

It is believed that the death was a result of a pedestrian being struck by a high-speed vehicle while crossing the road. Subsequently, multiple high-speed vehicles continued to pass over the body without stopping.

New Delhi: In one of the most horrific accident cases, a hit-and-run victim was run over by several cars on NH9 amid dense fog in Delhi-NCR. The incident occurred in the Web City area on National Highway, leaving the victim’s body beyond recognition. According to reports, pieces of the body were smeared on to the road, crushed under wheels, requiring the police to use a shovel to collect body parts spread across a 500-metre stretch.

The incident took place on Monday night when the accident victim became invisible to motorists in the dense fog that had descended on national capital region, according to a report in Times of India. The police are yet to identify the victim. Police teams are visiting nearby villages and colonies to identify the body. They are also checking the missing complaint reports to identify the person.

A report in Hindustan Times quoted police as saying that the incident occurred Sadbhawna crossing near Dasna, and by the time the cops were alerted and reached the spot, the body was mutilated beyond recognition and parts were scattered across the carriageway. The body appeared to belong to a 40-year-old man, police informed.

The body was noticed by some some commuters who spotted blood on the road alerted the cops around 10 am on Monday. “Police and NHAI quick response teams took an hour to find the severely mangled parts of the body. We found some tattered cloth pieces, blood and some bones along with a few fingers. It is still unclear if the deceased was a man or woman,” ACP Wave City Saloni Agrawal told TOI.

According to the police, it is believed that the death was a result of a pedestrian being struck by a high-speed vehicle while crossing the road. Subsequently, multiple high-speed vehicles continued to pass over the body without stopping.

Meanwhile, the police have checked the CCTV footage of the highway cameras but hardly came up with any update as nothing in perticular could be made out on the road due to dense fog. Also, the suspected vehicle that hit the person could not be spotted.

