New Delhi: Former Union minister P Chidambaram moved a plea for an urgent hearing and a regular bail on Thursday. Justice NV Ramana said that the CJI will take a decision later in the day. The file was sent to him for consideration of listing os the matter. His judicial custody ends on October 3.

On Monday, the former minister was denied bail by the Delhi High Court as the court said that Chidambaram, if granted bail, may influence witnesses. The court denied him bail saying that the investigation by the CBI is at an advanced stage. The court also agreed with the CBI that there is a possibility that Chidambaram can influence witnesses in the case. The court took the decision on three grounds – flight risk, tampering with evidence and influencing witnesses.

On the matter of flight risk, as raised by the CBI, the court said there was no evidence that Chidambaram ever tried to flee from India and a lookout circular has already been issued by the authorities against him.

About tampering with evidence, the court said it is not in dispute that the document relating to the case are already in the custody of the probe agency and he is not in power except that he is an MP.

Chidambaram has been in Tihar Jail since September 5.

On Tuesday, Chidambaram moved an application in a trial court seeking home-cooked food during judicial custody that ends on October 3.