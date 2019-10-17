New Delhi: In another development to the INX Media money laundering case, a Delhi court on Thursday reserved order on the plea of Enforcement Directorate seeking 14-day custodial interrogation of former finance minister P Chidambaram. The court extended his judicial custody till October 24. His judicial custody in connection with the CBI case of the matter has also been extended till October 24.

Meanwhile, the court has also granted the plea of Congress leader P Chidambram, seeking western toilet, home-cooked food and medicine. Application for a separate cell has also been allowed by the court during the period of the custody by the ED.

The Enforcement Directorate custody of Congress leader P Chidambaram has been extended till 24th October, in connection with INX Media case. His judicial custody in connection with the CBI case of the matter has also been extended till 24th October. pic.twitter.com/eI3xSkmiAI — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2019

The development comes from the Delhi court after the probe agency sought 14-day custodial interrogation of the 74-year-old senior Congress leader.

On Wednesday, the Delhi court had issued production warrant against him in the case lodged by the ED. Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar issued the production warrant after the ED informed the court that it has questioned Chidambaram in Tihar jail, where he is currently lodged.

Court has allowed the application of Congress leader P Chidambram, seeking western toilet, home cooked food and medicine. Application for separate cell has also been allowed by the court during the period of the custody by Enforcement Directorate. https://t.co/2aZwPqH3wx — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2019

During the hearing on Wednesday, advocates Amit Mahajan and N K Matta, appearing for the ED, had told the court that the ED officials have also recorded the statement of the Congress leader during the interrogation.

On Wednesday, the ED had arrested Chidambaram after questioning him for two hours in Tihar Jail. His arrest came a day after a special court allowed the ED to probe him for 30 minutes in connection with the matter to decide on his arrest.

ED’s three-member team, including Mahesh Gupta, Sandeep Thapliyal, and Dainik Jain, had probed Chidambaram in Tihar jail.

Chidambaram is serving jail term since September 5 in a case related to the alleged scam being probed by the CBI and ED. His remand was supposed to end on October 17.

The case pertains to an FIR registered by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 by Chidambaram when he was the Finance Minister.

(With inputs from ANI)