New Delhi: Former Union Minister P Chidambaram‘s counsel Kapil Sibal told the Supreme Court that CBI asked his client whether he had a Twitter account.

The top court bench was hearing Chidambaram’s plea, seeking a restraining order against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in INX Media case.

Kapil Sibal, representing Chidambaram, said, “CBI asking Chidambaram, do you have a Twitter account? What kind of questions are being asked? 26 hours of examination and nothing (documents) has been put to him.”

Kapil Sibal told the court that notes, documents, diaries were passed on to Delhi High Court judge as evidence but these documents were not shown to P Chidambaram during questioning.

“If documents were available then why was he not confronted? Why did they pass the documents to Delhi High Court judge in sealed covers? This is a media trial,” Sibal argued.

Sibal accused ED of leaking affidavit to the media. “It can’t be that they give or show any document to the court and I am not entitled to look into it. They leak it to media,” he said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that the ED did not leak the affidavit and claimed that it was leaked after it was served to Chidambaram’s lawyers.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court today dismissed the appeal filed by P Chidambaram against the Delhi High Court’s order rejecting his anticipatory bail in INX Media case.

The top court asked the former Union Minister to move regular bail before an appropriate court. The Court said that the petition became infructuous since he was arrested on August 21.