New Delhi: Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, his son Karti were among the 14 persons who were named in a fresh chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the INX media case.Besides, Chidamabram and his son, the chargesheet also has the names of former media barons Peter Mukherjea and his wife Indrani.

The CBI has filed the chargesheet in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court, which will take up the matter on Monday, October 21.

Earlier on Thursday, the Delhi Court had sent Chidambaram to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till October 24. Besides, special CBI Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar had also extended the former Finance Minister’s judicial custody in the CBI case till the same date. “We will take care of his security, home cooked food, medicines, spectacles,” the Solicitor General said speaking on behalf of the agency. Chidambaram is serving jail term since September 5 in a case related to the alleged scam being probed by the CBI and ED. His remand was supposed to end on October 17.

The case pertains to an FIR registered by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 by Chidambaram when he was the Finance Minister.