New Delhi: A special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday allowed the probe team to visit the former media baron and ‘approver’ Indrani Mukerjea inside Byculla jail, where she is lodged in the murder case of her daughter Sheena Bora, in connection with the INX Media money laundering case.

The former media baron has been accused as the ‘approver’ in the graft of the INX Media corruption case in which senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was arrested.

The CBI has sought permission to question Mukerjea from the special court on Monday stating that they required clarity on certain financial transactions in the corruption case. Special CBI Judge JC Jagdale permitted the probe agency to question the accused inside Byculla jail between 9:30 AM and 12:30 PM.

The 47-year-old former media executive had previously recorded her statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) claiming that she along with her husband met the former Finance Minister P Chidambaram at his office in Delhi’s North Block during his ministerial position.

Mukerjea had claimed that Chidambaram sought help for his son Karti’s business and make overseas remittances in lieu of granting the Foreign Investment Promotion Board’s approval to INX Media.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had told the apex court that during the investigation it found Chidambaram had 11 “immovable properties” and 17 bank accounts abroad and his custodial interrogation was required to unearth the larger conspiracy in the case.

Notably, Former Union Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram was sent to Tihar jail till September 19 by a Delhi Court in connection with the INX Media corruption case.

Meanwhile, former media barons Indrani Mukerjea, Peter Mukerjea and her former partner are facing trial in Delhi in the Sheena Bora murder case.