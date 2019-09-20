New Delhi: A day after the Delhi Court order on extending the judicial custody of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, on Friday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has in a written letter opposed the bail plea of the senior Congress leader in connection with the INX Media case.

The CBI in its reply to the court said that the probe held till now is enough evidence to reveal that the former Finance Minister during his term misused high public office and “demanded illegal gratification against which payments were made in India and overseas to the accused and his son K Chidambaram by Indrani Mukherjee and Pratim Mukherjee.”

The central probe agency also said that by granting relief to Chidambaram, the court will be setting a wrong example in corruption matters as it was a clear case of betrayal in the eye of public trust.

The Special CBI Court at Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court premises will hear the bail plea again on September 23.

Meanwhile, Chidambaram has been sent to judicial custody at Tihar Jail till October 3. The custody was extended on the request of the CBI Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who wanted to conduct further questioning with the Congress leader in relation to the INX Media corruption case.

Chidambaram’s lawyer and senior advocate Kapil Sibal had opposed the plea of the probe agency seeking medical checkup as the Congress leader was suffering from various ailments and had lost weight during the custody.

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram has facing probe both by the CBI and the ED in the money laundering case with alleged irregularities in the FIPB clearance given to the INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the finance minister. Chidambaram, who was arrested by the CBI on August 21 after a dramatic turn of events, was on September 5 sent to judicial in connection with the case.