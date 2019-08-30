New Delhi: Former finance minister P Chidambaram’s CBI custody, in connection with the INX media case, was extended till Monday i.e. September 2.

This came after the CBI today sought an extension of P Chidambaram’s custodial interrogation by five days in a Delhi court in the case.

He was produced before Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar on expiry of his 4-day CBI custody.

Chidambaram, 73, was arrested on August 21 and produced before the court the next day; since then he is in the CBI custody. His son Karti was also present in the court.

Two days ago, the top court extended his interim protection from arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the same case by September 5.

The CBI is investigating Chidambaram in the INX Media case, which it had registered on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the FIPB clearance granted to the media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during his tenure as Finance Minister.