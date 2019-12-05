New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday accused former Union Minister P Chidambaram of filing false cases against him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, just hours after the Congress veteran was released on conditional bail by the Supreme Court in INX Media case.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Gadkari, the Union Road Transport Minister, said, “We have never been vindictive. On the other hand, however, Chidambaram, as the Home Minister during the UPA’s rule, filed false cases against me, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Later, all of us were proved innocent.”

In 2005, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested Amit Shah, who was then the Home Minister of Gujarat, in connection with the Sohrabuddin fake encounter case. 14 years later, the same CBI arrested Chidambaram with Shah being the Union Home Minister.

“There is evidence for the cases against him, there have been inquiries. Now, the matter is sub-judice and the court will take the final decision,” Gadkari further said.

After coming out of the Tihar Jail, Chidambaram, who was arrested by the CBI in dramatic circumstances in August, reiterated that there he was completely innocent, stressing that not a single charge had been framed against him even after 106 days.

Chidambaram, who was also the Union Finance Minister, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on October 16 after being released from CBI custody, days after being granted bail by the top court.