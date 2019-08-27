New Delhi: Former finance minister P Chidambaram’s counsel has sought in Supreme Court the production of transcripts of his interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on three dates.

“The ED can’t place documents in court randomly, ‘behind the back’ to seek custody of the accused,” he said. Chidambaram’s protection from ED arrest ends today and the apex court is hearing his plea.

A day ago, Chidambaram’s counsel Kapil Sibal had told the Supreme Court that CBI had asked his client whether he had a Twitter account. Sibal had said, “CBI asking Chidambaram, do you have a Twitter account? What kind of questions are being asked? 26 hours of examination and nothing (documents) has been put to him.”

Sibal told the court that notes, documents, diaries were passed on to Delhi High Court judge as evidence but these documents were not shown to Chidambaram during questioning.

“If documents were available then why was he not confronted? Why did they pass the documents to Delhi High Court judge in sealed covers? This is a media trial,” Sibal had argued.

Accusing the ED of leaking the affidavit to the media, Sibal had said, “It can’t be that they give or show any document to the court and I am not entitled to look into it. They leak it to media.”

On Monday, the Supreme Court had dismissed the appeal filed by Chidambaram against the Delhi High Court’s order rejecting his anticipatory bail in INX Media case. The top court asked the former Union Minister to move regular bail before an appropriate court. It said that the petition became infructuous since Chidambaram was arrested on August 21.