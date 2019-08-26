New Delhi: The Delhi special court has extended the CBI custody of former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram till August 30 in connection with the INX media case. The Congress leader was produced before Special CBI Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar after his four days remand, ended today.

Prior to this, the Supreme Court had granted interim protection from arrest to the former minister till Tuesday in connection with the INX Media case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

“The protection granted from arrest to Congress leader P Chidambaram in ED case shall continue till tomorrow,” the top court said and added that it will continue hearing arguments on anticipatory bail plea of Chidambaram tomorrow.

However, Chidambaram suffered a setback after the top court refused to entertain his petition challenging the Delhi High Court’s dismissal of his anticipatory bail plea in a corruption case lodged by the CBI in the INX Media scam.

On Thursday, the former Union Minister was remanded to CBI custody till August 26. Chidambaram was arrested by the agency in the INX Media case.

About the case:

The Enforcement Directorate and the CBI are probing how Chidambaram’s son Karti got the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance in 2007 when his father was the Finance Minister.

Karti Chidambaram was arrested on February 28, 2018 by the CBI for allegedly accepting money to facilitate the FIPB clearance to INX Media. He was later granted bail. His chartered accountant S. Bhaskararaman was also arrested and released on bail.

