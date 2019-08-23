New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday gave former finance minister P Chidambaram protection from arrest by ED till Monday. It must be noted that Chidambaram is in CBI custody till Monday in the INX Media case and the apex court has posted that matter as well for the same day, August 26.

In its order, the Supreme Court bench comprising Justice R Banumathi and AS Bopanna said that the senior Congress leader had always cooperated with the CBI probe and had been on bail all this while.

Arguing for the ED, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, “There are 10 properties created out of these money and 17 bank accounts in other countries. We have materials to show the links. The persons connected with the shell companies have executed a will in favour of Chidambaram’s granddaughter.”

Chidambaram’s counsel Kapil Sibal spoke at length about the Delhi High Court order denying bail to Chidambaram and claimed that the ED submitted a note in the Delhi HC after the judgement had been reserved and it also influenced the final order.

He said, “The Delhi High Court judgment is verbatim of what is in the note. Comma for comma, full stop for full stop. Everything is a copy, so the note becomes the basis of denying bail to Chidambaram.”

Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on Wednesday and had approached the top court against the high court’s August 20 verdict. On Thursday, Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court allowed CBI four-day custody of Chidambaram.

The Congress leader was arrested after he failed to get protection from the Supreme Court which decided to hear on Friday his plea seeking stay of the high court order.