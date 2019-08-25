New Delhi: Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram will be produced before the special CBI court on Monday in connection with the INX media case. Notably, Chidambaram was taken into custody on August 21 from his Jor Bagh residence and was produced before a trial court on August 22, which remanded him to four-day CBI custody till August 26.

Besides, the Supreme Court is also scheduled to hear Chidambaram’s pleas challenging the Delhi High Court’s August 20 order which denied him anticipatory bail in the corruption cases.

A bench headed by Justice R Banumathi is also scheduled to hear a fresh plea of Chidambaram in which he has challenged the arrest warrant issued against him and the trial court’s order remanding him to CBI custody till Monday in the corruption case.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is also probing the case might tighten the noose around Chidambaram following the revelation by chartered accountant Bhaskar Raman that a shell company, also owned by Karti Chidambaram, paid for his travel and other expenses.

Speaking to a leading news agency, a senior ED source related to the probe said, “The revelations were made during Raman’s questioning last year.” The details of payments for the travel bill and other expenses were found in the documents and hard disks, seized by the Income Tax authorities during raids at the official premises of Karti-promoted Chess Global Advisory Services in Chennai.

“When Raman was confronted with the documents and hard disks he confessed about the same,” the official said. Raman, arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last year, is out on bail.

Earlier on Friday, the apex court had granted protection from arrest till Monday to Chidambaram in the money-laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate. The court has sought replies from ED on Chidambaram’s plea and directed that all the three matters should be listed on Monday.

