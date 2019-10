New Delhi: Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, who is in ED custody, on Monday, rushed All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) following deterioration in his health condition. This is the second time, he is being admitted to AIIMS after his health condition deteriorated.

After getting bail from the CBI, the Congress leader is currently in Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) remand in connection with the INX media case.