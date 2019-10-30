New Delhi: In a major development to the INX media case, a Delhi court has sent former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram to judicial custody in Tihar jail till November 13.

Further, the Court also rejected Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) application, seeking Chidambaram’s remand for one more day.

The court has directed the Tihar Jail authorities to provide the leader with medicines, western toilet, security and a separate cell. Home-cooked food may be also allowed to be served to the leader considering his medical condition, the court stated.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Court on Wednesday rejected Chidambaram’s plea seeking interim bail on health grounds.

On October 24, Chidambaram requested the court to grant him two-day interim bail for getting treatment of his acute stomach pain in a hospital in Hyderabad. However, the court directed that he be taken to AIIMS immediately in case of any medical complication.

The former minister, who was arrested by the CBI in the same case on August 21, had been in jail since September 6 this year and is now in ED custody. He has been kept at the ED headquarters in Khan Market.

The case pertains to an FIR registered by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 by Chidambaram when he was the Finance Minister.