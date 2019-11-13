New Delhi: A Delhi Court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Congress leader and former union minister P Chidambaram in Delhi’s Tihar Jail till November 27, in connection with the INX Media Case.

Chidambaram was produced before the court through video conferencing. His judicial custody with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was supposed to end today in the case. However, the investigating agency moved an application seeking an extension of the Congress leader’s custody.

Last month, Delhi High Court had dismissed Chidambaram’s plea to be granted bail in the case on health grounds. An AIIMS medical board had submitted a report to the Court stating that there was no need to admit him there as all his vital signs were found to be normal.

Tihar Jail authorities were directed asked to keep the Congress leader’s cell clean and provide him with facilities like mineral water, protection from mosquitoes, face mask etc.

Chidambaram was arrested for his role in the alleged scam by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 22 after he went ‘underground’ following the rejection of his bail plea by the Delhi High Court days earlier. On October 16, he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is investigating the case, from the Tihar Jail.

The INX Media case pertains to an FIR registered by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 by Chidambaram when he was the Finance Minister.