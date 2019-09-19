New Delhi: In another development, a Delhi court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram till October 3 in connection with the INX Media case.

The Congress leader was brought to Rouse Avenue Court as his judicial custody ended today. The judicial custody was extended after the CBI wanted his custody to be extended. Appearing for the CBI, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta asked for the extension of Chidambaram’s judicial custody and said there has been no change in the situation from the day he was first sent to jail.

Appearing for Chidambaram, his lawyer and senior advocate Kapil Sibal opposed the plea of the probe agency to extend his judicial custody.

Moving a plea on behalf of Chidambaram seeking regular medical checkup and adequate supplementary diet during judicial custody in Tihar Jail, Sibal said that the Congress leader is suffering from various ailments and has lost weight during the custody, to which he was sent on September 5.

Sibal also urged the court to let his client meet his family members after the hearing which was granted later.

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram is facing a probe both by the CBI and the ED in the INX Media case with alleged irregularities in the FIPB clearance given to the INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the finance minister.

Last week, senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ahmed Patel met Chidambaram who is currently lodged in Tihar jail in the INX Media case.

The discussion between P Chidambaram and the party leaders went on for around half an hourand they discussed a variety of issues including the current political scenario in general and in Kashmir, about the upcoming elections and country’s economic situation.

Chidambaram, who was arrested by the CBI on August 21 after a dramatic turn of events, was on September 5 sent to judicial in connection with the case.