New Delhi: In a major development to the INX Media case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed a fresh chargesheet in a special court and stated that jailed media boss Indrani Mukerjea has paid a bribe of US $5 million to former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram through offshore payments in Singapore, Mauritius, Bermuda, the UK and Switzerland.

Now, the CBI is waiting for a response to its Letters Rogatory (formal request to a foreign court for judicial assistance) sent to the aforementioned countries.

The agency has charged Chidambaram, Karti, Ajeet Kumar Dungdung, the then section officer of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) unit at Ministry of Finance, Rabindra Prasad, then undersecretary at FIPB unit, Pradeep Kumar Bagga, then officer on special duty at Department of Economic Affairs, Prabodh Saxena, then director FIPB, Anup K Pujari, then Joint Secretary (Foreign Trade) Department of Economic Affairs, Sindhushree Khullar, then additional secretary, S Bhaskararaman, Chartered Accountant, and Peter Mukherjea, then director INX Media Limited.

Further, a chargesheet has been filed against four entities and 10 people under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery), 471 (signing a forged document as genuine) of Indian Penal Code and Section 9 (taking gratification, for exercise of personal influence with public servant), 13(1)(d) (abusing one’s position as a public servant) of 13(2) (public servant who commits criminal misconduct) of Prevention of Corruption Act, a report from news agency IANS stated.

Notably, Indrani Mukherjea, who later turned approver in the INX media case, is currently in a Mumbai jail in connection with the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora.

On Thursday, a Delhi court reserved order on the plea of Enforcement Directorate seeking 14-day custodial interrogation of P Chidambaram. The court had extended his judicial custody till October 24. His custody in connection with the CBI case of the matter was also extended till October 24.

Chidambaram is serving jail term since September 5 in a case related to the alleged scam being probed by the CBI and ED. His remand was supposed to end on October 17.

The case pertains to an FIR registered by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 by Chidambaram when he was the Finance Minister.

