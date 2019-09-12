New Delhi: More trouble mounted for former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned his personal staff on Wednesday.

“We questioned Chidambaram’s PS, KVK Perumal about the dealings of Chidambaram and other financial, property and company details,” a senior ED official related to the probe told IANS.

The official further said that Perumal can be called for questioning on Thursday also.

Currently lodged in Tihar jail in connection with the INX media case, the ED suspects P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram of owning several immovable properties and over 16 bank accounts in other countries, which they are trying to identify to find out the money trail.

P Chidambaram is under probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and ED over alleged irregularities in the FIPB clearance granted to INX Media for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during his tenure as the Finance Minister.

Chidambaram and his son were named by INX Media co-founders Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, who are currently in jail in Mumbai in connection with the murder of Indrani’s daughter Sheena Bora, in February last year.