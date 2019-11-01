New Delhi: In a setback to former Union Minister P Chidambaram, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with the INX Media case, an AIIMS medical board on Friday submitted a report to the Delhi High Court stating that there was no need to admit him there as all his vital signs were found to be normal.

Following the submission of the report, the court dismissed Chidambaram’s plea to be granted bail in the case on health grounds. It also asked Tihar Jail authorities to keep his cell clean and provide him facilities like mineral water, protection from mosquitoes, face mask etc.

INX media case: Delhi Court disposes of the plea of Congress leader P. Chidambaram's interim bail with direction to Tihar Jail Superintendent to keep P. Chidambaram's cell clean & provide mineral water, protection against mosquitoes & he should be provided a face mask. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/7NUhfV5m7C — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2019

The former Union Finance and Home Minister had sought bail to fly to Hyderabad to get treatment for a stomach ailment after he had to be admitted briefly in AIIMS on October 28. In his bail plea, he had said that his health was deteriorating and that he needed to be in a sterile environment.

Earlier on Thursday, the court had ordered AIIMS to set up a medical board to provide a report by Friday on Chidambaram’s health after his lawyer and Congress party colleague Kapil Sibal requested it to give him to a sterile environment for now, adding that if the board found that there was no need to admit, then the former Union Minister could be sent back.

Chidambaram was arrested for his role in the alleged scam by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 22 after he went ‘underground’ following the rejection of his bail plea by the Delhi High Court days earlier. On October 16, he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is investigating the case, from the Tihar Jail.

His regular bail plea in the case is to be taken by the Delhi High Court on November 4.