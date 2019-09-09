New Delhi: Days after he was sent to Tihar jail in connection with INX media scam, former Finance Minister and veteran Congress leader said he did not want any officials involved in the case to be arrested as they had done ‘no wrong’.

“People have asked me ‘If a dozen officers who processed and recommended the case to you have not been arrested, why have you been arrested? Only because you have put the last signature?’ I have no answer,” a tweet posted by Chidambaram’s family on his official Twitter account read.

I have requested my family to tweet on my behalf the following :- People have asked me 'If the dozen officers who processed and recommended the case to you have not been arrested, why have you been arrested? Only because you have put the last signature?' I have no answer. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 9, 2019

Furthermore, the tweet added, “No officer has done anything wrong. I do not want anyone to be arrested.”

Notably, the Congress leader was sent to Tihar jail till September 19 by a Delhi Court in connection with the INX Media case. “I don’t see any merit in the judicial custody (of the former Finance Minister), particularly for the events which happened 11 years ago,” Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram told reporters, after the court order.

Reacting sharply to the statement, the BJP said the last destination of those involved in corruption was Tihar Jail. “This is a court matter. Those who are involved in corruption, their last destination is Tihar,” ruling party spokesperson and former Union minister Shanawaz Hussain told reporters.