New Delhi: In a major setback to senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram, a Delhi court on Friday rejected his request to surrender to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the INX Media case.

The decision comes a day after the ED told the court that his arrest, which, it said, it will do an appropriate time, was necessary in the case. This also means that the former Finance and Home Minister will continue to stay in Delhi’s Tihar jail, where he is under judicial custody after being arrested by the Central Burau of Investigation (CBI).

On Thursday, Chidambaram’s lawyer, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal, had moved the plea offering that the former would surrender before the court. Opposing this, Solicitor General(SG) Tushar Mehta, who is appearing for the ED, said that it had summoned six persons in connection. He further said that while three had already been interrogated, the agency has to interrogate the remaining three as well so that all of them can be confronted with Chidambaram.

The SG also said that since he was already in judicial custody in the CBI case, Chidambaram was not in a position to tamper with the evidence.

Objecting to this, Sibal alleged that the ED’s intention was to make Chidambaram ‘suffer.’

Chidambaram, who was arrested by the CBI on August 21 after a dramatic turn of events, was, on September 5, sent to 14-day judicial in connection with the case.

The INX Media case pertains to allegations of irregularities in foreign exchange clearances given to the INX Media group or receiving overseas investments in 2007 when Chidambaram was the Finance Minister.

The CBI had filed an FIR in the case on May 15, 2017.